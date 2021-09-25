KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 26, 2021

The Oregon Little League District 5 Cruise In fundraiser at Juniper Hills Park in Madras is today from 10am – 2pm. This is the first of 3 events. There are multiple categories and there will be a series champion title.

It is critical that everyone practice ALL safety protocols. Wear your mask (indoor and outdoor) when you cannot socially distance from anyone you do not live with. And wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.

Any time you do not feel well it’s best if you can stay home and avoid others. If you have COVID-19 symptoms,get a COVID-19 test. If you are symptomatic or have a positive COVID-19 test result – Don’t go to:

the Grocery Store

the Casino

the Longhouse

Work

Sporting Events

School Activities

Birthday Parties

Meetings

Celebrations

Funerals

Any Public Areas

If you haven’t already been vaccinated – please know that vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee reminds families that the deadline to apply for funding for extra curricular activities for this fall is this coming Monday. The Warm Springs JOM Program is for Native Youth 3 and older that live in the Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County School Districts. To apply you must complete an application, a survey, a financial request, and provide documentation about the activity. You can get an application from Carroll Dick at Warm Springs Higher Education or you can download the forms on KWSO dot org https://kwso.org/2021/09/fall-jom-applications-due-9-27-21/

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is hosting a discovery session on its Allied Health programs via Zoom from 5:30-6:30 pm this Tuesday. The health programs covered will include registered nursing, certified nursing assistant, health information management, emergency medical services, paramedicine, dental assistant, massage therapy, medical assistant, pharmacy technician, veterinary technician and public health. Register at COCC dot EDU www.cocc.edu/departments/allied-health

The 52nd Annual COWDEO comes to the Jefferson County Fair Complex, Saturday October 16th at 10am. The Cowdeo is for kids 5 to 14 in events like sheep – calf & cow riding, goat tail un-decorating, barrels, horseless calf roping and more. You can register your child online at cowdeo dot com. ( https://cowdeo.regfox.com/cowdeo-2021) The deadline to register is October 4th

There is a free household hazardous waste collection event this coming Saturday from 9am – 2pm at the Jefferson Country Fire Department at 765 SE 5th street in Madras. They will accept: pesticides and poisons; fluorescent lights; household cleaners; motor oil; antifreeze; transmission and brake fluid; paint and paint thinner; batteries and more.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663. This week you can find their latest article in this week’s edition of the Spilyay Tymoo.

The Stomp Your Moccs NDN Nite Out social powwow is coming up Thursday at the Warm Springs Community Center pavilion. They’ll serve meal boxes starting at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 6. Remember to bring your lawn chairs, maintain social distancing and wear face masks. All drummers and dancers are welcome.

The traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial will be in LaPine for public viewing starting this coming Thursday through early Sunday afternoon at Frontier Days Park.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.