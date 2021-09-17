KWSO Calendar for Sat., Sep. 18, 2021

Oregon Little League District 5 has postponed their fundraiser Cruise-In at Juniper Hills Park from today to Sunday September 26th. You can get details and preregister by contacting Elizabeth at 541-598-5351.

At Madras High School students and families are reminded that there is a closed campus for lunch. And starting this Monday – afterschool tutoring will be offered in the library. They will provide a meal in the commons at 3:15 Monday thru Thursdays.

COCC is offering online and in person classes this fall for folks who would like some assistance to improve skills in reading, writing, speaking and math for college credit courses, the GED exam, or work. Classes begin this Monday. Call 541-504-2950 to sign up or visit www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx There are funds available to cover the cost of this class and attendance incentives for members of the Warm Springs Tribes. Email at dfender@coic.org to learn more.

Two new weekly in-person fitness classes will begin next week. Starting Monday, September 20th, yoga class will be held every Monday and beginning Thursday, September 23rd Strength Training & Cardio Class will be every Thursday. Both classes will be held from 12:10 to 12:50 in the old school gym, and taught by Jennifer Robbins.

COCC is hosting a discovery session on its Allied Health programs via Zoom from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The health programs covered will include registered nursing, certified nursing assistant, health information management, emergency medical services, paramedicine, dental assistant, massage therapy, medical assistant, pharmacy technician, veterinary technician and public health. Register at www.cocc.edu/departments/allied-health

The Stomp Your Moccs NDN Nite Out social powwow is coming up Thursday, September 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center pavilion. They’ll serve meal boxes starting at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 6. Remember to bring your lawn chairs, maintain social distancing and wear face masks. All drummers and dancers are welcome.

The Jefferson County Library has begun their “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can learn more about how you can share your story at the library website https://www.jcld.org/i-am-a-story-project

Madras area Scouts are promoting Wreaths Across America sales for local Cemeteries. Wreath sales are ongoing until November for December placement. This is in coordination with Arlington Cemetery services in Virginia, Honoring deceased Veterans on December 16, 2021. You can learn more by talking with your local Scouts or Veterans organizations.

The Warm Springs DHS office is located next to Commodities in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. Programs they can help with include: SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Employment Related Day Care, Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors and the Oregon Health Plan. Call 541-553-1626 to learn more.

