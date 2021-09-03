KWSO Calendar for Sat., Sep. 4, 2021

Warm Springs garbage pick-up routes will run on normal schedule on Labor Day. Residents who are on the Monday route, please have totes set out at the end of the driveway the night before and available for the driver to pick up on Monday morning. Warm Springs Sanitation appreciates everyone pitching in to help with neighbors and family who are elderly or disabled to get totes out on the street for pick up.

The Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will open at 6am Monday, September 6th to 6pm Friday, September 10th.

Papalaxsimisha and The Warm Springs Community Action Team (WSCAT) are teaming up to teach a new cohort of Mural classes for youth ages 14-18 as a part of the upcoming campus basketball court renovation project. This will be a 5 week cohort that started this week. They meet on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. To participate contact Mallory of WSCAT at (541)553-3148 .

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a 5-week youth boy’s drumming and singing series that will begin September 8th. It will be held Wednesdays from 6-7:30pm on the grassy area in front of the prevention office. All boys, age 8 and older are welcome. Masks are required for all participants.

The redistricting process is happening right now in Oregon and citizens are being asked to give testimony virtually and in writing to go on record about how you want to be represented and what is important for your representation to know about your community. Let your voice be heard. You can find details about giving testimony at https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/redistricting. For our congressional district – oral testimony will be open on September 8th and 10th. Papalaxsimisha is hosting watch parties for both of those hearings – September 8th from noon to 4 and September 10th from 7:30 to 11am. Check their Facebook page for more details.

Jefferson County Public Health & COCC Nursing will be doing a free COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic on Friday, September 10th from 3-7pm at the COCC Madras campus. All 3 vaccines will be available. It’s open to anyone 12 and older. You do not need an appointment, photo ID or health insurance. Also Neighbor Impact’s mobile food bank will be on site from 3-5pm.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is holding its board elections on Tuesday, September 14th at 6pm in the Emergency Management Office. Board members must be able to pass background checks. The positions are: President, Vice-President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agents, Umpire in Chief, Information Officer, Equipment Manager and Fundraising Coordinator.

You’re invited to join others in Central Oregon to get active, lose weight and feel great together! It is a free, online diabetes prevention program sponsored by the Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments. Learn how to manage stress, improve your heart health, eat well and stay motivated! The weekly workshop starts on September 14, 9-11 am and participants meet weekly until July 12, 2022. Sign up today, spaces are limited! It’s a chance to meet and connect with neighbors in your community to fight pre-diabetes together. Call (541) 876-1848 or visit www.yourhealthcentraloregon.org

