KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 5, 2021

Warm Springs garbage pick-up routes will run on normal schedule on Labor Day. Residents who are on the Monday route, please have totes set out at the end of the driveway tonight and available for the driver to pick up tomorrow morning. Warm Springs Sanitation appreciates everyone pitching in to help with neighbors and family who are elderly or disabled to get totes out on the street for pick up.

Tribal offices, Indian Health Service and federal/state agencies will be closed tomorrow for the Labor Day Holiday.

The Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will open at 6am tomorrow to 6pm Friday, September 10th.

It’s back to school for in-person classes starting this Tuesday for 1st thru 8th grade students at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Half the Kindergarten students will attend on Wednesday with the other half going in Thursday. Then all Kinder students will attend the K8 on Friday. Tuesday is the first day of school for Madras High School Freshman. White Buffalo 10th thru 12th grade students are back on Wednesday. Masks will be required to start the school year in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to keep everyone safe.

The redistricting process is happening right now in Oregon and citizens are being asked to give testimony virtually and in writing to go on record about how you want to be represented and what is important for your representation to know about your community. Let your voice be heard. You can find details about giving testimony at https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/redistricting. For our congressional district – oral testimony will be open on this week on Wednesday and Friday. Papalaxsimisha is hosting watch parties for both of those hearings – Wednesday from noon to 4 and Friday from 7:30 to 11am. Check their Facebook page for details.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a 5-week youth boy’s drumming and singing series that will begin on Wednesday, September 8. It will be held Wednesdays from 6-7:30pm on the grassy area in front of the prevention office. All boys, age 8 and older are welcome. Masks are required for all participants.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is on September 13th at 7pm at the district office on Buff Street in Madras. School board meetings are open to the public.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is holding its board elections on Tuesday, September 14th at 6pm in the Emergency Management Office. Board members must be able to pass background checks. The positions are: President, Vice-President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agents, Umpire in Chief, Information Officer, Equipment Manager and Fundraising Coordinator.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 541-777-2663.

