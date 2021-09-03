COVID-19 Update for 09/03/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Friday (9/3/21) reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 from 40 tests conducted on Thursday, September, 2, 2021 at the Health and Wellness Center. Additionally – 1 positive test were reported from outside facilities. There are currently 17 persons with active COVID-19 and 14 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

13065 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 824 Total Positive Cases resulted

120 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 944 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

PRECAUTIONS

There is an upswing in COVID-19 cases, many involving the Delta variant. The main thing you can do to protect from getting COVID-19 is to be vaccinated. The COVID-19 Delta Variant is proving to be even more contagious than the initial COVID-19 strain.

You should continue to take all precautions: Wear a Face Mask in public spaces, Maintain distance from unvaccinated people, & wash/disinfect your hands frequently.

VACCINATIONS

2906 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2431 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 30 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is making plans to offer a 3rd (booster) dose to immunized people, who are not immunocompromised, effective 8 months following their 2nd dose. In Warm Springs – that would begin in October.

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

St Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 84.24% occupancy. Their ICU is at 75.76% occupancy. The ICU has 11 COVID-19 patients at this time.

Currently there is 2 Warm Springs people hospitalized with COVID-19.

