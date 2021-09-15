KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 16, 2021

Tribal Council will meet today. They will hear budget presentations this morning from Timber Committee, Water Board and the Health & Welfare Committee. In the afternoon will be presentations from the Education Committee, Land Use Committee and the Culture & Heritage Committee.

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now flu season too. As always this time of year, medical professionals are reminding folks that you can help avoid getting the flu bug by being vaccinated. Warm Springs IHS is offering Flu Shot clinics today, with more to be scheduled in the next several weeks – today at the Agency Long House Parking Lot 10 am – 2 pm and again this evening in the Warm Springs Clinic Orange Tent area 5 pm – 7 pm.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a National Recovery/Suicide Prevention Month Powwow today at the Behavioral Health Building lawn. They’ll have a meal at 5 and the powwow starts at 6. All drummers and dancers are welcome.

Warm Springs Recreation will host the Fall Round Up Yard Sale this Saturday at the Community Center Front Lawn. Set up starts at 8:30am and the sale begins at 9am. Participants and shoppers must wear face masks. To reserve a table, call Carol at 541-553-3243.

The “Out of the Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk Central Oregon” is this Saturday in Bend starting at 10am. If you would like to go – contact Rosanna Jackson at Warm Springs Prevention 541-615-0036.

Oregon Little League District 5 is hosting the first of three Cruise-In’s at Juniper Hills Park on September 18th from 10-2:00. Pre-registration is recommended. There are multiple categories, even a “rez car” category. Contact Elizabeth at 541-598-5351 to register.

At Madras High School students and families are reminded that there is a closed campus for lunch. And starting Monday September 20th – afterschool tutoring will be offered in the library. They will provide a meal in the commons at 3:15 Monday thru Thursdays.

Umatilla Land Buy Back offers have been mailed out. Those who have received a purchase offer package for your fractionated lands at the Umatilla Indian Reservation and want to sell, you need to respond by the September 24th deadline. Help is available by calling the Trust Beneficiary Call Center 1-888-678-6836.

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is hosting a discovery session on its Allied Health programs via Zoom from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The health programs covered will include registered nursing, certified nursing assistant, health information management, emergency medical services, paramedicine, dental assistant, massage therapy, medical assistant, pharmacy technician, veterinary technician and public health. Register at www.cocc.edu/departments/allied-health

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank will provide free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next opening is on October 9th, between 10 and noon at 2334 High Lookee Street, across from the senior center. You need to reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

Every Kid Sports is a Bend non-profit that supports youth participation in sports by providing assistance for fees. To learn about qualifications and what they offer you can visit their website https://everykidsports.org/

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.