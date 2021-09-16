KWSO News for Thu., Sep. 16, 2021

Today and in the upcoming weeks the Warm Springs IHS clinic is offering annual flu shots – drive through style. Today they will be set up in the parking lot between the Agency Longhouse and ECE from 10am – 2pm and then again in the clinic parking lot at the Orange Tent from 5-7pm. Flu or Influenza is a potentially serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes even death. Every flu season is different, and influenza can affect people differently, but millions of people get flu every year, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized and thousands to tens of thousands of people die from flu-related causes every year. Flu vaccines cause antibodies to develop in the body about two weeks after vaccination. These antibodies provide protection against infection with circulating influenza viruses.

This week, Pacific Power and Light (PP&L) crews installed new equipment to strategic locations on several existing power poles in the Warm Springs Agency Area, to isolate specific areas; reducing the number of customers potentially impacted by a power outage. The installations were in response to several long power outages earlier this year that were due in part to damaged equipment. PP&L also intends to that replace failed equipment next year.

Oregon lawmakers will return to the state Capitol next week to debate new political maps for the state. And for the first time since early 2020, they won’t be the only ones in the building. Dirk VanderHart reports that members of the public will be allowed in for the special session. The Capitol closed in March 2020, as COVID-19 took root in the state. That meant that for three special sessions, and this year’s five-month regular session, members of the public could not sit in. Lawmakers instead took testimony remotely. Now, the building’s back open. So when lawmakers convene Monday morning, members of the public will be allowed in the Capitol too. But this is hardly a return to more normal times. As lawmakers attempt to draw new boundaries for legislative and congressional districts, they plan to meet virtually in committee hearings. Not in person. Members of the public also won’t be allowed into the House and Senate chambers while lawmakers vote. And, per state rules, everyone must be masked.

In Madras High School Sports today

Varsity Soccer hosts Summit at 5:30 – JV Boys soccer plays at 4

Varsity Girls Soccer hosts Redmond at 5:30 with JV playing at 4

Volleyball is on the road in Mollala

And tomorrow White Buffalo Football hosts Sweet Home. KWSO will broadcast that game live with kickoff at 7pm.

KWSO weather for Central Oregon

Sunny and 73 today. Partly Cloudy tonight with a low of 43. Partly Sunny and warmer tomorrow. Rain Showers in the forecast all weekend.