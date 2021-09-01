KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 2, 2021

The Back to School BBQ is this afternoon at 4 at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Please observe all COVID-19 precautions including wearing a face mask. There will be hot dogs and hamburgers but the meal will be grab-and-go style. Seating will be limited to help maintain social distancing. The Resource Fair will be held outside in the track area. Families can decide if you want to pick up back packs and other information first, at the Resource Fair, and then grab your BBQ sack lunch OR do it the other way around. KWSO looks forward to seeing you there – you can stop by our booth and pick up one of our new bumper stickers.

The redistricting process is happening right now in Oregon and citizens are being asked to give testimony virtually and in writing to go on record about how you want to be represented and what is important for your representation to know about your community. Let your voice be heard. You can find details about giving testimony at oregon legislature dot gov slash redistricting. For our congressional district – oral testimony will be open on September 8th and 10th. You can learn more about redistricting at the Back to School BBQ resource fair today at 4 at the Warm Springs K8 track.

This Friday Mt Hood Meadows is having a job fair at the resort from 3:30 until 6 pm They are gearing up for the 2021-22 season and are hiring for all sorts of positions. You ca Fill out an application, & get interviewed on the spot. Learn more and apply at: Ski Hood dot com.

https://www.skihood.com/en/jobs

The Culture & Heritage Language Program will be teaching the three languages at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this coming school year. Families are reminded to fill out the form indicating which of the languages your student will learn. You can download a form at KWSO DOT ORG. There is a drop box for forms in front of the Education Building. If you have questions call 541-553-3290.

Papalaxsimisha and The Warm Springs Community Action Team (WSCAT) are teaming up to teach a new cohort of Mural classes for youth ages 14-18 as a part of the upcoming campus basketball court renovation project. This will be a 5 week cohort that started this week. They meet on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. To participate contact Mallory of WSCAT at (541)553-3148 .

Jefferson County Public Health & COCC Nursing will be doing a free COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic on Friday, September 10th from 3-7pm at the COCC Madras campus. All 3 vaccines will be available. It’s open to anyone 12 and older. You do not need an appointment, photo ID or health insurance. Also Neighbor Impact’s mobile food bank will be on site from 3-5pm.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is holding its board elections on Tuesday, September 14th at 6pm in the Emergency Management Office. Board members must be able to pass background checks. The positions are: President, Vice-President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agents, Umpire in Chief, Information Officer, Equipment Manager and Fundraising Coordinator.

Oregon Little League District 5 is hosting the first of three Cruise-In’s at Juniper Hills Park on September 18th from 10-2:00. Pre-registration is recommended. There are multiple categories, even a “rez car” category. Contact Elizabeth at 541-598-5351 to register.

Umatilla Land Buy Back offers have been mailed out. Those who have received a purchase offer package for your fractionated lands at the Umatilla Indian Reservation and want to sell, you need to respond by the September 24th deadline. Help is available by calling the Trust Beneficiary Call Center 1-888-678-6836.

Madras area Scouts are promoting Wreaths Across America sales for local Cemeteries. Wreath sales are ongoing until November for December placement. This is in coordination with Arlington Cemetery services in Virginia, Honoring deceased Veterans on December 16, 2021. You can learn more by talking with your local Scouts or Veterans organizations.

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.