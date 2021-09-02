KWSO News for Thur., Sep, 02, 2021

The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,827 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 23 new deaths on Wednesday. Hospitalizations increased to 1,178 people, a new record for the state. Of these patients, 358 were in intensive care unit beds. ICU beds and non-ICU beds are both at 92% capacity statewide. Cases, deaths and hospitalizations continued their week-over-week climb last week, the Oregon Health Authority noted in its weekly report Wednesday. Between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29, Oregon saw a 10% increase in new cases over the previous week, a 66% increase in new hospitalizations and a 36% increase in deaths.

Sports betting in tribal casinos in Washington could be offered in some by the opening week of the NFL season. The Seattle Times reports the U.S. Department of the Interior approved sports gambling compact amendments for the Puyallup, Tulalip, Spokane, Cowlitz, Suquamish and Lummi tribes. Momentum has surged to legalize sports gambling nationwide since May 2018, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law banning such betting everywhere but Las Vegas and a handful of other places. Individual states can now chart their own course, and more than two dozen, Washington among them, have authorized some form of sports wagering.

Extremely low numbers of returning steelhead on tributaries of the Columbia River Basin have forced angling restrictions on rivers in northeast Oregon. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildfire says the passage of summer steelhead at Bonneville Lock and Dam on the Columbia River from July 1 to Aug. 26 was at its lowest count since 1938. The preseason estimate was 89,200 — the new in-season prediction is 35,000. On Friday ODFW announced Oregon Rivers connected to the Columbia system will be closed to steelhead retention from Sept. 1, to Dec. 31. The rules will close steelhead fishing in the lower Umatilla and in additional areas of the Deschutes and John Day rivers. They are in addition to existing steelhead closures in portions of the lower Deschutes and John Day rivers.

More pandemic EBT benefits are coming for Oregon children. Families currently receiving pandemic EBT assistance can expect an additional $389 dollars per child split up into two payments in September and October, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced Wednesday. ODHS said current recipients do not need to apply, and the deadline for incoming applications is Saturday. If a child has not been approved for free or reduced price meals at school, they can still receive the benefits, officials said. Families of children currently receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits do not need to apply. They will receive the benefits.

Prevent diabetes central Oregon is hosting a free online workshop. This free, online diabetes prevention program is sponsored by the Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments. Learn how to manage stress, improve your heart health, eat well and stay motivated! The weekly workshop starts on September 14, 9-11 am and participants meet weekly until July 12, 2022. Sign up today and hurry, because spaces are limited! Meet and connect with neighbors in your community to fight pre-diabetes together. Do it for your family. Do it for yourself. Call (541) 876-1848 or visit yourhealthcentraloregon.org.