KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 29, 2021

In Warm Springs – Tribal Offices, Public Places, Stores, the Casino and Schools all require the wearing of face masks and social distancing of 6 feet. Please follow this protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: salmon twasali.

There’s a Suicide Awareness Glow Walk and Round Dance today from 4 to 8pm at the old Elementary School gym. COVID-19 protocols will be in place to ensure everyone can have a fun but safe time. Facemasks are required.

In conjunction with the Glow Walk and Round Dance – LIHEAP will be giving out Energy Saving Treat Bags. LIHEAP or the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for Warm Springs residents – assists with heating and cooling energy costs, bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance, weatherization and energy-related home repairs. To learn more call 541-553-2590.

The Fall Columbia River Zone 6 Tribal Commercial Gillnet Fishery is open now thru Friday at 6pm.

There’s a yoga class every Thursday morning at 6 in the old Elementary Gym. It’s open to all fitness levels and promotes flexibility and strength! Bring a mat and water bottle.

The Stomp Your Moccs NDN Nite Out social powwow is coming up tomorrow at the Warm Springs Community Center pavilion. They’ll serve meal boxes starting at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 6. Remember to bring your lawn chairs, maintain social distancing and wear face masks. All drummers and dancers are welcome.

The traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial will be in LaPine for public viewing starting Thursday September 30th through 2pm on Sunday October 3rd. The Wall That Heals Tour 2021 exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile education center. It will be located at Frontier Days Park.

The Jefferson County Library has begun their “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can lean more about how you can share your story at the library website -J C L D dot ORG. https://www.jcld.org/i-am-a-story-project

The Street Dog Hero and Fences for Fido Warm Springs Spay and Neuter clinic is all full for Sunday October 10th however they will be offering a Free Walk Up Mobile Wellness Clinic in the Community Center Parking Lot from 9-3. They will take walk ins for exams, vaccinations, and treatment for minor wounds or other issues.