KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 9/22/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Wednesday (9/22/21) reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 from 121 tests conducted on Tuesday (9/21/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. There are 7 test results still pending.
As of this morning there are 33 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 28 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.
TESTING
If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.
- 13739 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 865 Total Positive Cases resulted.
- 127 positive tests have come from outside facilities
- 992 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.
PRECAUTIONS
It is critical that everyone practice ALL safety protocols. Wear your mask (indoor and outdoor) when you cannot socially distance from anyone you do not live with. And wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.
Any time you do not feel well and have any of the following COVID-19 symptoms, please get a COVID-19 test and stay home until you get the results and you feel better.
- Congestion or Runny Nose
- Headache
- Sore Throat
- Nausea or Vomiting
- Cough
- Shortness of Breath or Difficulty Breathing
- New Loss of Taste or Smell
- Diarrhea
- Fever or Chills
- Muscle Pain
- Fatigue
if you haven’t already been vaccinated – please get the vaccine today.
Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital.
Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.
VACCINATIONS
- 2939 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
- 2465 2nd doses have been given
- 31 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as
You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
St Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 88.41% occupancy. Their ICU is at 81.58% occupancy. There are 90 St Charles patients with COVID-19 and 17 of those individuals are in the ICU.
Currently there is 1 person from Warm Springs hospitalized with COVID-19.
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL