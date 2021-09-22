KWSO News for Wed., Sep. 22, 2021

Due to possible COVID-19 exposure yesterday the Warm Springs Tribal Administration building and the Family Resource Center are closed for cleaning today. Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise here in Warm Springs so please remember that it is critical that everyone practice ALL safety protocols. Wear a facemask in all public spaces including outdoors where you cannot socially distance and get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated. If you would like to get a COVID-19 test – simply check in at the Health & Wellness Center front gate.

Following reports of a positive COVID-19 case in the Oregon Capitol, legislators have been sent home early on the second day of talks to redraw political maps. The House is in the midst of the once-a-decade task of redistricting, which determines how voters will pick state representatives, state senators and members of Congress for the next five election cycles. House Speaker Tina Kotek came to the podium briefly Tuesday morning to say both she and House Republican Leader Christine Drazan were eager to take up congressional and legislative redistricting plans. When Kotek returned to the podium again in the afternoon she informed lawmakers that the session would be adjourned until Wednesday, as someone in the Capitol the day before had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee reminds families that the deadline to apply for funding for extra curricular activities for this fall is next Monday (9/27/21). To apply you must complete an application, a survey, a financial request, and provide documentation about the activity. The Warm Springs JOM Program is for Native Youth 3 and older that live in the Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County School Districts. You can get an application from Carroll Dick at Warm Springs Higher Education or you can find a link to download the forms HERE

In Warm Springs K8 sports yesterday – Football lost to Hines in a contest played at Madras High School in the football stadium. All the Eagle home football games will be played at the high school. Eagles Cross Country competes today at Juniper Hills Park

Both Madras High School boys and girls White Buffalo soccer teams lost yesterday to Molalla. They take on Estacada tomorrow.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon