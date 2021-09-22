KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 23, 2021

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated. If you would like to get a COVID-19 test – simply check in at the Health & Wellness Center front gate.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is a Government to Government with the EPA and BIA and IHS. Reports will be given by: the Land Use Committee; Culture & Heritage Committee; Irrigation & Ag Committee; Cannabis Commission; Gaming Commission & Surveillance; the Museum at Warm Springs; the TERO Program and TERO Commission. There will also be a report on G&A, Debt Service, Capitla dn Tribal Gatherings for the Tribes.

There is a new in person Strength Training and Cardio Class on Thursdays in the lunch hour, starting at 12:10 at the old elementary school gym with instructor Jennifer Robbins.

The National Recovery/Suicide Prevention Month Powwow that was rescheduled for today has been cancelled.

Umatilla Land Buy Back offers have been mailed out. Those who have received a purchase offer package for your fractionated lands at the Umatilla Indian Reservation and want to sell, your deadline is tomorrow. Help is available by calling the Trust Beneficiary Call Center 1-888-678-6836.

The Stomp Your Moccs NDN Nite Out social powwow is coming up Thursday, September 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center pavilion. They’ll serve meal boxes starting at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 6. Remember to bring your lawn chairs, maintain social distancing and wear face masks. All drummers and dancers are welcome.

KWSO will be holding our annual Community Advisory Board Meeting on Friday October 1st at 2pm. The meeting is open to the public. If you would like to attend, please email sue.matters@wstribes.org by tomorrow. All COVID-19 Safety Protocols will be in place for the meeting.

The 52nd Annual COWDEO comes to the Jefferson County Fair Complex, Saturday October 16th at 10am. The Cowdeo is for kids 5 to 14 in events like sheep – calf & cow riding, goat tail un-decorating, barrels, horseless calf roping and more. You can register your child online at cowdeo dot com. ( https://cowdeo.regfox.com/cowdeo-2021) The deadline to register is October 4th.

Street Dog Hero and Fences for Fido are holding a fee spay and neuter and wellness Clinic on Sunday October 10th at the Warm Springs Community Center. For the spay and neuter clinic – you must have an appointment by emailing clinics@streetdoghero.org. No appointment is needed for the Walk Up Mobile Wellness Clinic will run from 9-3 and will offer exams, vaccinations, and treatment for minor wounds or other issues.

