KWSO News for Fri., Sep, 3, 2021

A new partnership between Central Oregon Community College (COCC), Facebook and Fortis Construction will provide hands-on paid training aimed at developing skilled labor for the data center construction industry. COCC’s Workforce Development department will provide the four-week classroom education portion of the program. This 8-week paid program, Hardhat in Hand, will offer participants hands-on learning at the Prineville Data Center as well as on-site classroom training in a variety of topics in the construction industry. Participants will have the opportunity to earn a certificate of completion with COCC as well as OSHA 10 and First Aid CPR certifications. The program begins October 11.

The Bull Complex Fire is still growing near the Willamette National Forest. The Fire has grown to 11,330 acres as of Thursday morning and is now 4% contained. The blaze grew more than 300 acres since Wednesday, and increased fire activity is expected with warmer and drier conditions forecasted. Nearly 600 firefighters are currently battling the blaze, which began on August 2 due to a lightning strike. The estimated containment date is October 30.

As children return to class — many for the first time since last year — the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) have partnered up to offer schools COVID-19 testing programs to help slow the spread and keep staff and students safe. After successfully launching the free diagnostic testing program for students and staff last January, OHA and ODE are expanding their COVID-19 testing programs as part of the updated “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” guidance for the 2021-22 school year. All programs for students are opt-in; meaning parents of participating schools would have the option to grant permission for their children to participate or choose to opt-out. According to OHA, last year 90% of Oregon schools registered for the diagnostic testing program.

There are 27 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,248, the Oregon Health Authority reported yesterday. Oregon Health Authority reported 2,449 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the state total to 281,513. OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, found that 84.1% of the 16,265 reported COVID-19 cases between Aug. 22 and Aug. 28 occurred in people who were unvaccinated. There were 2,592 breakthrough cases, accounting for 15.9% of the week’s cases. The median age of all cases was 48. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties in Oregon.