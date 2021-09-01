KWSO News for Wed., Sep, 01, 2021

The Bull Complex wildfire on the south end of the Mt Hood National Forest is burning northeast of Detroit, to the west of the Warm Springs Reservation Border. The fire Continued growing this weekend, reaching 10,300 acres and bringing a level 1 evacuation warning to Breitenbush Hot Springs Resort. The fire grew by 1,000 acres Sunday and is currently 4% contained. Firefighters have attacked the blaze primarily on the south side, between the fire border and Detroit. Firelines have held on the southeastern corner of the fire.

This season’s wildfires have already surpassed the average number of acres burned over the last decade and the calendar hasn’t even reached September, typically a busy month for wildland firefighters. Thus far, 909,358 acres have burned in the Northwest. The 10-year average is 890,063 acres. State and federal officials said this week the current fires are not likely to shrink anytime soon. There have been 2,923 wildfires in the Northwest this year, and about 20 of them are still requiring active containment efforts in Oregon.

A brush fire forced evacuations in The Dalles on Tuesday afternoon, the Oregon Department of Forestry said. The Chenowith Rim Fire was sparked about 4:20 p.m., reportedly on private property and burned roughly 50 acres, mostly in steep terrain on land managed by the U.S. Forest Service at the west end of town, fire officials said. Crews quickly attacked the fire from the air and on the ground and stopped its advance. Crews said Tuesday night the fire is no longer growing and they expect to get it contained Wednesday night.

The Menstrual Dignity Act was passed by the Oregon Legislature and signed into law on Tuesday, July 27. House bill 3294 required every public education provider to have tampons and pads available at no cost in all student restrooms. For this upcoming school year, the bill will only require schools to have menstrual products available in at least two restrooms. The rule will then expand to require all public school restrooms to have at least one dispenser by July, 2022.