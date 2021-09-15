KWSO News for Wed., Sep. 15, 2021

There is a groundbreaking ceremony today at the Jefferson County Fair Complex in Madras for a new Show Barn. At 14,000 square feet, this structure will be the biggest building constructed at the property in over 70 years and will feature state-of-the-art LED lighting, lots of electrical outlets, water spigots, a sound system, WiFi, and an ADA viewing area. The $375,000 structure is being funded collaboratively with the Fair Board, County Commissioners, 4H, FFA, the Jefferson County Livestock Association and local businesses including BiMart, Bright Wood Corporation, Plateau Travel Plaza, The City of Madras, Jefferson County Livestock Association, The Law Offices of Jered Reid, Signet Realty, Abbas Well Drilling, Madras FFA Alumni and Wilbur Ellis

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has announced that 760 Oregonians have submitted applications to join the People’s Commission, a group that will advise Secretary Fagan on redistricting should the task fall to her. The application period for submissions was August 5 to September 2, 2021. Applications were received from each of Oregon’s five congressional districts: The Oregon Legislature has until September 27, 2021 to complete their redistricting process. If they fail to complete that task then redistricting moves to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office,

In a social media post – the Warm Springs Recreation program reported that they were broken into last weekend with 2 TVs and a brand new pressure washer stolen. The TV was recovered in the playground area however they ask the community to be on the lookout for anyone trying to sell a 65 inch TV or the power washer. If you have any information please contact the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department

A soaking rain is expected to spread across the region starting Friday. The National Weather Service says many areas could see an inch or more of precipitation. That should help with firefighting efforts as crews continue to battle more than a dozen large blazes in Oregon and Washington. Meteorologist Clinton Rocky says the benefits will be significant even when it’s not actually raining with a prolonged, cloudy period, and a lot of high humidity and cooler temperatures.

The more than 19 thousand acre Bull Complex Fire northeast of Detroit is at 14% containment. Forest conditions continue to be extremely dry. Smoke from the Bull Complex was the primary source of smoke and hazy conditions in Warm Springs over the past couple of weeks.

The Warm Springs K through 8 Academy has posted their Middle School Football Schedule with the first game next Tuesday September 21st when they host Hines. On Monday the 27th they will host 3 Rivers. There is an away contest at LaPine on October 5th. On October 12th they will host Sisters then play at Sisters on October 20th. A scrimmage with JCMS is scheduled at Madras High School under the lights, to close out their season on October 26th. Spectators are reminded that facemasks and social distancing are required at all 509J schools and sports competitions.