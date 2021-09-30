KWSO News for Wed., Sep. 29, 2021

Community Members are asked to please use all COVID-19 precautions: wearing a face mask and maintain 6 feet distance from anyone you do not live with. It is especially challenging to use those protocols when interacting with family and friends – when they are people that you do not live with and who you have not been around. Everyone is being asked to rise to the challenge and help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by taking all COVID-19 precautions.

Oregon is experiencing a downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases. Even so, a spike in cases in counties in northeastern Oregon and southeastern Washington state linked to the Pendleton Round-Up is causing concern among state and local health officials. Officials say it’s too early to say if Oregon’s new infection cases foreshadow a new spike in cases statewide. We are definitely experiencing a spike now here in Warm Springs

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says there is ample supply of the Pfizer vaccine in the state for people eligible for vaccine booster shots at least six months after they complete the two-shot vaccine series. In Warm Springs, the majority of those vaccinated got the Moderna vaccine and so health officials are waiting for a third booster shot to be approved. For anyone who did get the Pfizer vaccine – there are plans to offer the booster at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

The Oregon Legislature passed legislative and congressional boundaries on Monday sending the maps to Governor Kate Brown for review and approval. Looking at the new maps and their impact on Warm Springs and surrounding areas…. For our congressional district there is no change as we remain part of district 2 for our representation in congress. For Warm Springs, state house district, we will become part of district 57 joining with counties north along the Columbia River and to the East including Hermiston. For our state senate district we will be district 29 including both district 57 and district 58 which includes Pendleton and LaGrande.

Starting Oct. 1st, Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see a permanent average increase of about $36 per month, per person to their regular SNAP benefits. In addition, most recipients in Oregon will continue to receive additional emergency benefits in October. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive these benefits as they will be issued directly on their EBT cards.

Cascades East Transit is adding an additional stop to their Route 20 service here in Warm Springs. Starting next Monday – they will add a stop at the new DHS office in the Warm Springs Industrial Park next to Commodities. The first stop there will be weekdays at 9:11am following the stop at Warm Springs Market.

KWSO weather for Central Oregon

Sunny today with a high around 71

Partly Cloudy tonight with a low in the mid 40s

Mostly Sunny and 80 tomorrow