KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 30, 2021

The Stomp Your Moccs NDN Nite Out social powwow is tonight at the Community Center pavilion. They’ll serve meal boxes starting at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 6. Remember to bring your lawn chairs, maintain social distancing and wear face masks. All drummers and dancers are welcome.

An in-person strength training & cardio class is held every Thursday from 12:10 to 12:50 in the old school gym, taught by Jennifer Robbins.

KWSO is holding our annual Community Advisory Board Meeting tomorrow. This will be a ZOOM meeting. Anyone interested in attending can email sue.matters@wstribes.org

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

Every Kid Sports is a Bend non-profit that supports youth participation in sports by providing assistance for fees. To learn about qualifications and what they offer you can visit their website at Every Kid Sports dot ORG. (https://everykidsports.org/)

A Living Well with Chronic Pain virtual class is planned for Wednesday afternoons starting Next week for six weeks. The Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments are offering this online class to help people living with chronic pain. Contact Sarah at 541-322-7446 to learn more.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for Warm Springs residents assists low-income households with heating and cooling energy costs, bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance, weatherization and energy-related home repairs. To learn more about if you qualify for their programs which includes LIHEAP supplemental funding for repairs to heat pumps, furnaces, wood stoves, heaters or HVAC systems,– call 541-553-2590. https://wsnews.org/2021/09/low-income-home-energy-assistance/

Warm Springs Commodities and the Warm Springs Food Bank are located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park in the same building at the DHS office. Commodities is open 9am – 4pm Monday thru Thursday. The Foodbank is open Wednesday thru Friday 9am – 4pm. Both are closed over the lunch hour. They have additional food opportunities too. Learn more calling 541-553-3579.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131.

Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed. Learn more by calling 541-475-4456