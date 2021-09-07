Little League Fundraiser

Oregon Little League District 5 will be having a car show called “Juniper Cruise-In” Sep. 18 from 10am-2pm at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. This is the first of three Cruise In’s. Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure you receive a spot and a gift bag with event T-shirt. Day of registration may not guaranteed a gift bag and T-shirt. There are multiple categories and a series champion title.

For more information and to register contact, Elizabeth Hisatake at 541-598-5351 or via email: ord5da@live.com

See flyer and registration form Here