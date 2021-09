The Umatilla Land Buy-Back Program has annouced that land-buy-back offers in the mail. You may have recieved a purchase offer package for your fractionated lands at the Umatilla Indiian reservation. If you are an interested seller, the offer deadline is Sep. 24th, 2021.

If you would like assistance to make an informed decision call the trust beneficiary call center at: 888-678-6836.