PAPALAXSIMISHA Hosts Youth Boy’s Drumming/Singing

PAPALAXSIMISHA will be hosting a youth boy’s drumming and singing series starting Sep.8-Oct.6 from 6-7:30pm in front of the prevention office lawn. The series will run for 5-weeks. Neal MorningOwl and Johnson Bill be the facilitators of this series. All boys 8 years and older can attend the series. come learn about proper drum etiquette, taking care of yourself, the drum and learn a song.

Masks are required.

For more information, Contact Jillisa via email: jillisa.suppah@wstribes.org

See flyer Here