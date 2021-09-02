Warm Springs Nation Little League Board Election

The Warm Springs Nation Little League will be hosting their board election Tuesday, September 14 at 6pm. The election will take place at the Emergency Management building. The open board positions are: President, Vice-President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agents, Umpire in Chief, Information Officer, Equipment Manager and Fundraising Coordinator.

Board members must be able to pass a background check.

if you have any questions or would like more information, contact Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856

