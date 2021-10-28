KWSO Calendar for Fri., Oct. 29, 2021

Warm Springs Vital Stats reminds Tribal Members that if you have any change to your address – there are address change forms at the Tribal Admin front desk. You can also download a form from KWSO dot ORG. (https://kwso.org/2021/10/address-change-forms-due-for-ctws-tms/) You can return the form to the Vital Statistic box outside the Admin building by the Tribal Council entrance. Get your change of address form in today as they will start work on the November 15th payment to Tribal Members. Forms received after today could mean a delay to making sure your payment envelope has your correct address.

Tribal Member families with youth who turned 18 this year need to make sure they are listed on your Post Office Box to receive mail. COVID relief checks to Tribal members will go out on November 15th and the post office will return mail for anyone not listed for the PO address on the envelope.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from others. This can feel awkward when you interact with family and friends that don’t live with you or who you haven’t see in a while but it’s so important to still follow the protocols to keep our community safe.

Warm Springs ECE is hosting their Annual Lil’ Pumpkins Parade this morning at 10am in the A Pod Parking Lot.

The Warm Springs Trick or Treat “Maskerade” Parade is tomorrow afternoon from 1-4 at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy Track. There will also be a food box distribution drive through style in front of the school by the office.

Warm Springs Fire Management will host their free Haunted Warehouse this Saturday and Sunday from 6-9pm at the Fire Dispatch Building.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the grand opening of the revamped basketball court on campus this Sunday starting at noon. There will be free food, music, a basketball shootout and treats for Halloween.

Downtown Madras will host Halloween Festivities from 4-6pm tomorrow for trick or treating at local businesses and some extra fun activities.

Metolius City Hall is hosting a Halloween Drive Through on Sunday from 4-6pm.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On their menu is: Roast Beef with Mashed Potatoes, Cauliflower and Fruit.

A boil water notice remains in place for the Miller Heights, Campus Area & Mecca Road water users affected by this week’s water main break. The repair has been made but the notice stays in effect until the EPA reviews test results and gives the go ahead to lift the order.

The Warm Springs Horse Network and Safe Acres Sanctuary are hosting a movie premier fundraising event on Friday and Saturday November 5th and 6th in Terrebonne. The documentary film is “The Outside Circle: A Movie of the Modern West.” The link for online Ticket purchase can be found on our website (https://www.tickettailor.com/events/ddranch/585478)

Madras area Scouts are promoting Wreaths Across America sales for local Cemeteries. Wreath sales are3 ongoing until November for December placement. This is in coordination with Arlington Cemetery services in Virginia, Honoring deceased Veterans on December 16, 2021. You can learn more by talking with your local Scouts or Veterans organizations.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank will provide free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next opening is on November 13 between 10 and noon at 2334 High Lookee Street, across from the senior center. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

Every Kid Sports is a Bend non-profit that supports youth participation in sports by providing assistance for fees. To learn about qualifications and what they offer you can visit their website at Every Kid Sports dot ORG. (https://everykidsports.org/)

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services encourages folks to wear purple in support of domestic violence awareness. If a friend or loved one is being abused, you can support them by listening unconditionally and non-judgmentally. Counseling is available from Behavioral Health at 541-553-3205. Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.