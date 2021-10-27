Address Change Forms DUE for CTWS TMs

Warm Springs Vital Stats reminds Tribal Members that if you have any change to your address – there are address change forms at the Tribal Admin front desk.

You can also download a form here:

CTWS address change form (Word Document)

CTWS address change form (PDF file)

You can return the form to the Vital Statistic box outside the Admin building by the Tribal Council entrance.

If you live away from Warm Springs – email your form to olivia.wallulatum@wstribes.org with “Change of Address”in the subject line.

Get your change of address form in by this Friday as they will start work on the November 15th payment to Tribal Members. Forms received after Friday could mean a delay to making sure your payment envelope has your correct address.