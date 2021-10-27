KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 28, 2021

In Warm Springs – Tribal Offices, Public Places, Stores, the Casino and Schools all require the wearing of face masks and social distancing of 6 feet. Please follow these protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed.

The Jefferson County School District 509J has a public meeting for the community to offer input on current and future 509J educational programs. The meeting is today at 5:30 at Madras High School. This is an annual effort to engage with the community.

All are welcome to participate in a virtual conversation about the future of aging in Madras and Jefferson County this evening from 6-8pm. Here is the link to register (https://ageplus.org/register).

Warm Springs ECE is hosting their Annual Lil’ Pumpkins Parade tomorrow morning at 10am in the A Pod Parking Lot.

The Warm Springs Trick or Treat “Maskerade” Parade is Saturday afternoon from 1-4 at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy Track.

Warm Springs Fire Management will host their free Haunted Warehouse this Saturday and Sunday from 6-9pm at the Fire Dispatch Building.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the grand opening of the revamped basketball court on campus this Sunday starting at noon. There will be free food, music, a basketball shootout and treats for Halloween.

The Madras Merchant Halloween Costume Contest is tomorrow 9am – 4pm.

Downtown Madras will host Halloween Festivities from 4-6pm Saturday for trick or treating at local businesses and some extra fun activities.

Metolius City Hall is hosting a Halloween Drive Through on Sunday from 4-6pm.

Warm Springs Vital Stats reminds Tribal Members that if you have any change to your address – there are address change forms at the Tribal Admin front desk. You can also download a form at https://kwso.org/2021/10/address-change-forms-due-for-ctws-tms/ You can return the form to the Vital Statistic box outside the Admin building by the Tribal Council entrance. Get your change of address form in by this Friday as they will start work on the November 15th payment to Tribal Members. Forms received after Friday could mean a delay to making sure your payment envelope has your correct address.

Anyone who knows of the where about of Susie Smith’s little black & white dog named “Pepper” is asked to call her at 541-410-7112. Pepper has been missing for a couple weeks and is very missed.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the annual November Fitness Challenge and registration is open through next Friday. You can have a 5 person team with a designated captain. The kick off event is a Poker Walk on Monday in the lunch hour. Learn more at https://kwso.org/2021/10/2021-november-fitness-challenge/

Warm Springs Housing is recruiting wood cutters to cut and deliver wood to eligible clients. To learn more you can stop by Housing. We have more information posted at https://kwso.org/2021/10/wsha-seeking-wood-cutters/

The Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information to employees and the general public is open to those who want to sign up. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up with the Online Link or call the Office of Information Systems.

Library hours at the Warm Springs Family Resource Center are limited due to COVID-19. The Library is open 9am – 3pm and there are safety protocols in place including appropriate distancing. Appointments are encouraged by calling 541-553-1078.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, assists low-income households with heating and cooling energy costs, bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance, weatherization and energy-related home repairs. To learn more about if you qualify including funding for repairs to heat pumps, furnaces, wood stoves, heaters or HVAC systems,– call 541-553-2590. https://wsnews.org/2021/09/low-income-home-energy-assistance/