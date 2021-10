There is a Community Drive Up event this Saturday from 10am – 2pm at the old Elementary School.

You can drive through and receive a food box, COVID-19 vaccine shots, Flu Shots, Facemasks and sanitizer.

There is also a feedback form for Tribal Members to comment on the Tribal 2022 budget draft.

There will be drawings for incentive prizes for those who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccination.

Please follow all COVID-19 safety protocols.

