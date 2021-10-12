CTWS Draft 2022 Tribal Budget

The draft 2022 Tribal Budget for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is now posted at the Tribal Administration Building, Warm Springs Market, and other community locations.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no in-person budget meetings however Tribal Council has created a survey form to get feedback from the membership on the draft budget.

Tribal Members can review the draft budget HERE

And offer your feedback using THIS FORM

You can also use the feedback form to be entered into the Covid-19 vaccination drawing for 1 of the

240-$250.00 gift card incentives. Drawings will occur during the week of November 8, 2021, please have at least one dose prior to November 5, 2021 to quality.