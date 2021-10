Warm Springs ECE is requesting participation and donations from the community for the Annual Lil’ Pumpkins Parade this Friday at 10am in the A Pod Parking Lot.

They are seeking donations of pre-packaged healthy snacks (no peanuts products), non-food treats, decorations, gently used costumes for young children and volunteers to help hand out items.

Please sign up by contacting Tiana Northrup at 541-553-3241.

ECE Halloween Memo