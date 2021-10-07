KWSO Calendar for Fri., Oct. 8, 2021

There is no school today for 509-J students – as it is a statewide in-service day.

Warm Springs Recreation will be offering youth activities all day today including mysterious crafts, a punt-pass & kick contest plus a spooky movie with popcorn. Recreation will open at 8:30am and will be closed over the lunch hour.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs will also be open offering full day programming at the Warm Springs K8 from 8 to 5.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On their menu is: Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Mashed Potatoes, Veggies and Fruit.

The Water is Life Awareness Prayer Relay Run is today. Teams are running from HeHe to Simnasho to Warm Springs. They will finish at the Community Center Pavillion.

Runners and Singers are welcome to participate.

Warm Springs Fire Management would like families and friends to take part in this year’s firefighter memorial parade tomorrow starting at 11am. Line up witll be on campus then the parade will go down to the Community Center for a loop around Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. From there they will go up to Fire Management. Everyone is welcome to participate in honor of a wildland firefighter and the community is welcome to come out and enjoy the parade.

There is a job fair tomorrow at Timberline Lodge Ski Area from 10am – 2pm in the Wy’Wast Day Lodge. FYI – Cascades East Transit is developing a plan for transportation for this winter -for travel between Warm Springs and Mt Hood.

The Street Dog Hero and Fences for Fido Warm Springs Spay and Neuter clinic is all full for this Sunday however they will be offering a Free Walk Up Mobile Wellness Clinic in the Community Center Parking Lot from 9-3. They will take walk ins for exams, vaccinations, and treatment for minor wounds or other issues.

Central Oregon Community College has special free events scheduled for Monday which is being formally recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The day will include a virtual land acknowledgement discussion; and in-person events including a talk on Christopher Columbus from a Native perspective; an educators’ workshop titled “Incorporating Indigenous Perspectives in the Classroom”; and a video screening of “The Columbus Controversy”. Learn more about COCC’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day at cocc.edu.

All Daycare classrooms beside the Crawler Room will reopen next Tuesday, October 12th.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.