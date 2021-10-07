KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 10/7/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Thursday (10/07/21) reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 from 45 tests conducted on Wednesday (10/06/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. 2 tests are pending. There was 1 case reported from an outside facility.

There are currently 32 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 48 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

14606 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 941 Total Positive Cases resulted.

133 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1074 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

COVID-19 testing is back to normal – anyone needing a test can go to the front gate at the clinic and get tested.

So far this week the testing positivity rate is 6.08%

The testing positivity rate for September 2021 was 7.88%

The rate for August 2021 was 3.68%

In July 2021 the testing positivity rate was 3.21%

PRECAUTIONS

Community Members are asked to please use all COVID-19 precautions: wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from anyone you do not live with. It is especially challenging to use those protocols when interacting with family and friends when they are people that you do not live with and who you have not been around. To protect yourself and those that you care about – please take precautions.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



If you haven’t already been vaccinated – please get the vaccine today. Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

VACCINATIONS

2973 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2495 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 32 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

St. Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 88.29% occupancy. Their ICU is at 76.32% occupancy. There are 74 St. Charles patients with COVID-19 and 12 of those individuals are in the ICU.

Currently there IS 1 person from Warm Springs hospitalized with COVID-19.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION