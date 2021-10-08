KWSO News for Fri., Oct. 8, 2021

Oregon State University scientists are partnering with eight institutions across the nation on a five-year hemp project funded by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Sustainable Agricultural Systems grant program. This research, which addresses the needs of Native American and other rural community businesses and farmers in a four-state Western Pacific region. The decriminalization of hemp with the passage of the 2018 farm bill created a boom of interest in the potential of hemp. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are part of this project. Establishing a successful hemp industry requires more research on where different hemp grain, fiber, and essential oil market classes should be optimally grown and the best genetics to use; how to incorporate hemp into existing production systems to complement rather than disrupt markets; where to process the grown materials that are used to manufacture hemp products; and what are the likely growth markets to support industry expansion.

People who are pregnant or planning to be are being urged to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. OPB’s Erin Ross says the message is being pushed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About a third of all pregnant people in the U.S. were vaccinated against COVID-19 at the start of September. Dr. Emily West, an OBGYN at Kaiser Permanente Northwest, said research shows these vaccines are extremely safe for pregnant people and fetuses. And pregnancy causes changes in a person’s body that can make them more susceptible to severe COVID-19. WEST: Those who have COVID are five times more likely to go to the ICU, 14 times more likely to need to be intubated, and 15 times more likely to die during their hospitalization than those who do not have COVID. Getting vaccinated protects both the parent and the baby. Infants get a lot of antibodies from the mother. If they are vaccinated against COVID-19, the child can be protected, too.

A public meeting for Jefferson County School District 509J to discuss the evaluation of current programs and plans for future educational programs, will be held at 5:30 pm on October 27, 2021 at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy Cafeteria and at 5:30 pm October 28, 2021 at Madras High School. The District annually affords its patrons, specifically Native American parents and guardians, the opportunity to offer comments and make recommendations relative to the District programs, District outcomes, and offer feedback for all programs.

The Madras White Buffalo football team lost at home to the number 1 ranked 4A team in the state, the Estacada Rangers , last night but the Buffs did manage a couple touchdowns in the game. The final score was 42-14. Up next for Madras is an away game one week from today at North Marion. The final home contest will be Friday October 22nd against Crook County. That will be homecoming. The last game of the season will be on the road in Gladstone on October 29th.