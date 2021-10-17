KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 18, 2021

It’s late start Monday for Jefferson County 509-J schools. The start time for all schools is 90 minutes later than usual. At the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy school begins at 10:15 today with doors opening at 9:55.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. They will be hearing updates from the Secretary Treasurer/CEO. The November Agenda and Travel Delegations will be discussed along with a review of minutes. Draft Resolutions will be presented and there will be a legislative update call. In the afternoon there will be Enrollments, a COVID-19 update, an update on the 509J upcoming School Bond and OSU Extension will do an update on their Traditional Foods Project .

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On their menu is: Salmon Loaf with Roasted Potatoes and Fruit.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their Hydropanel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

Yoga class is today with Jennifer Robbins. Class stats just after 12 in the gym at the old elementary school.

In Warm Springs – Tribal Offices, Public Places, Stores, the Casino and Schools all require the wearing of face masks and social distancing of 6 feet. Please follow these protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed.

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also now flu season. You can avoid getting the flu bug by being vaccinated. Warm Springs IHS is offering flu shots on weekday mornings (except Wednesdays) 8:30 to 11:30 and afternoons 1:30-3:30.

Warm Springs Fire Management will continue with fall burning this month at specific locations on the Reservation. You can call 541-553-8301 if you have any questions.

There is an opportunity to give input on the design concepts for the Health & Wellness Center’s modernization project this week. You can learn more at KWSO dot org. Click on the Modernization graphic at the top of our home page.

Warm Springs Vital Statistics reminds Tribal Members to make sure you have current address information on file with them. You can pick up an address change form at Tribal Admin building and can return it to the outside drop box or at the front desk. Remember to make sure you contact the person who is renting the PO Box you are using to make sure you are listed for that box with the post office.