KWSO News for Mon., Oct. 18, 2021

On Friday, Oregon Senator’s Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley along with Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Brian Newland, paid a visit to Warm Springs to take a look at the water infrastructure system. They spoke about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill that has $11 Billion dedicated to tribal infrastructure across America, with $3.5 Billion of it dedicated to Water Infrastructure alone. Senator Merkley sahred what the remainder of that money can help tribes with saying “And the rest of that $11 Billion, it goes to things like, real broadband on reservations. And climate resilience, which many tribal leaders have been raising. And Hazardous fuels, and by that I’m talking about the buildup of wood in our very dry forests that contributes to intense forest fires, so forest management. Fire fighting training and tribal transportation projects.” With the focus on the Water Infrastructure in Warm Springs, Senator Wyden emphasized that the residents in Warm Springs deserve more than “boil your water notices”. The Senators are very optimistic about the bill passing as it has made it passed the senate and is in the House which they say is going to pass the house and reach President Biden’s Desk.

This past Saturday, Residents of Warm Springs were able to visit the Old Elementary school where they had the opportunity to get a food box, some shaved ice, as well as the flu shot or the COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t already received one. It was estimated that there were approximately 250 cars, 95 flu shots were given as well as 7 COVID shots. There were also 15 food boxes delivered to Seekseekqua homes. During that time, the tribes gave a handout of the 2022 draft budget and asked for feedback from tribal members. The survey can still be filled out and turned in, there will be a link to it in today’s news. (2022 Budget Survey & Drawing Entry).

In Local Sports: The Madras White Buffalo Football team traveled to North Marion on Friday Night and brought home the victory with a 36-0 win over the Huskies. With the victory the Buffs have brought their overall record to 3-3 with a 2-1 league record. Next up for the White Buffaloes is a visit from the Crook County Cowboys this coming Friday. The Cowboys are coming off of a loss to Gladstone and are looking to get back on the winning track.