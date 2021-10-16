KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 17, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from others. This can feel awkward when you interact with family and friends that don’t live with you or who you haven’t see in a while but it’s so important to still follow the protocols to keep our community safe.

Fences for FIDO and the Fido Pet Food Bank provides Warm Springs families in need of supplemental assistance with a Monthly Pet Food service. You must sign up in advance for distribution on the 2nd Saturday of each month. You can sign up for next month’s pet food distribution by Texting 503-869-0422 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG. petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (assists low-income households with heating and cooling energy costs, bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance, weatherization and energy-related home repairs. To learn more about if you qualify including funding for repairs to heat pumps, furnaces, wood stoves, heaters or HVAC systems,– call 541-553-2590. https://wsnews.org/2021/09/low-income-home-energy-assistance/

Warm Springs Wellness is offering folks opportunity to work toward beating diabetes with weekly classes at the Old Elementary School Gym. Tuesday is early morning High Intensity Interval Training at 6am. Thursday there is early morning Yoga at 6am. Noontime fitness class features High Intensity Interval Training on Mondays, Functional Fitness on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday with Yoga on Thursdays. If you have any questions, call 541-777-2770.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has issued a public notice that Nene Springs water is unsafe for drinking at this time. Natural Resources will continue to test the spring regularly and notify the public when the water is safe to drink again.

The next special election day in Oregon is Tuesday November 2nd. Locally there are two bond measures on the ballot for Jefferson County Voters: a 509J Bond measure and a Jefferson County Five Year Jail Operations Levy. Oregon Mail in Ballots must be in an official ballot drop box by 8pm on November 2nd. Drop Boxes are located in Warm Springs on campus across the street from the post office and also at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho. There are also drop boxes at Culver City Hall, Metolius City Hall, the Crooked River Ranch Admin Area, Jefferson County Clerk’s office at 66 SW D Street in Madras.