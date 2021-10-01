KWSO Calendar for Sat., Oct. 2, 2021

As our community continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases everyone needs to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from others. This can feel awkward when you interact with family and friends that don’t live with you or who you haven’t see in a while but it’s so important to still follow the protocols by wearing a facemask and maintaining social distance to help protect those you care about.

The traveling three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile education center. Is set up in LaPine at their Frontier Days Park today thru early tomorrow afternoon.

The 52nd Annual COWDEO comes to the Jefferson County Fair Complex, Saturday October 16th at 10am. The Cowdeo is for kids 5 to 14 in events like sheep – calf & cow riding, goat tail un-decorating, barrels, horseless calf roping and more. You can register your child online at cowdeo dot com. ( https://cowdeo.regfox.com/cowdeo-2021) The deadline to register is Monday.

A Living Well with Chronic Pain virtual class is planned for Wednesday afternoons starting this Wednesday and going thru November 3rd. The Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments are offering this six-week, online class to help people living with chronic pain. Contact Sarah at 541-322-7446 to learn more.

Warm Springs Fire Management would like families and friends to take part in this year’s firefighter memorial parade on Saturday October 9th starting at 11am. Line up witll be on campus then the parade will go down to the Community Center for a loop around Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. From there they will go up to Fire Management. Everyone is welcome to participate in honor of a wildland firefighter and the community is welcome to come out and enjoy the parade.

Central Oregon Community College has special free events scheduled for Oct. 11th which is being formally recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The day will include a virtual land acknowledgement discussion; and in-person events including a talk on Christopher Columbus from a Native perspective; an educators’ workshop titled “Incorporating Indigenous Perspectives in the Classroom”; and a video screening of “The Columbus Controversy”. Learn more about COCC’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day at cocc.edu.

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also now flu season too. You can avoid getting the flu bug by being vaccinated. Warm Springs IHS is offering flu shots on weekday mornings (except Wednesdays) 8:30 to 11:30 and afternoons 1:30-3:30. You can check in at the front gate at the Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to park and someone will come out to give you the flu vaccination.

Warm Springs Vital Statistics reminds Tribal Members to make sure you have current address information on file with them. You can pick up an address change form at the south entrance of the Tribal Admin building and can return it to the outside drop box or at the front desk. Remember to make sure you contact the person who is renting the PO Box you are using to make sure you are listed for that box with the post office.