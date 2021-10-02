KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 3, 2021

Warm Springs ECE will be closed tomorrow for cleaning following COVID-19 exposure protocols.

Warm Springs Sanitation reports that the trucks they use to empty the dumpsters located throughout the community are not currently in service. This has led to full dumpsters at businesses along with those in Sidwalter, at Palmer Lane, the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets, at the Simnasho Longhouse & Simnasho Transfer station. Sanitation realizes that the dumpsters are over capacity and ask the community to stop adding to them as the trucks are being repaired. Please take trash directly to the landfill until the trucks are up and running. Trash service to residential totes continues as usual.

In Warm Springs – Tribal Offices, Public Places, Stores, the Casino and Schools all require the wearing of face masks and social distancing of 6 feet. Please follow these protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Cascades East Transit is adding an additional stop to their Route 20 service here in Warm Springs. Starting tomorrow – they will add a stop at the new DHS office in the Warm Springs Industrial Park next to Commodities. The first stop there will be weekdays at 9:11am with a stop before and after at Warm Springs Market.

The Museum at Warm Springs has announced their Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be on display in their Changing Art Exhibit area October 21st thru January 8th. Enrolled Members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs can enter art work in a variety of mediums. The deadline to turn in artwork is this Thursday October 7th.

Warm Springs Fire Management would like families and friends to take part in this year’s firefighter memorial parade on Saturday October 9th starting at 11am. Line up witll be on campus then the parade will go down to the Community Center for a loop around Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. From there they will go up to Fire Management. Everyone is welcome to participate in honor of a wildland firefighter and the community is welcome to come out and enjoy the parade.

The Street Dog Hero and Fences for Fido Warm Springs Spay and Neuter clinic is all full for next Sunday October 10th however they will be offering a Free Walk Up Mobile Wellness Clinic next Sunday in the Community Center Parking Lot from 9-3. They will take walk ins for exams, vaccinations, and treatment for minor wounds or other issues.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663.

Central Oregon Community College has special free events scheduled for Oct. 11th which is being formally recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The day will include a virtual land acknowledgement discussion; and in-person events including a talk on Christopher Columbus from a Native perspective; an educators’ workshop titled “Incorporating Indigenous Perspectives in the Classroom”; and a video screening of “The Columbus Controversy”. Learn more about COCC’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day at cocc.edu.

Warm Springs Vital Statistics reminds Tribal Members to make sure you have current address information on file with them. You can pick up an address change form at the south entrance of the Tribal Admin building and can return it to the outside drop box or at the front desk. Remember to make sure you contact the person who is renting the PO Box you are using to make sure you are listed for that box with the post office.