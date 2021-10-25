KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 10/25/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Monday (10/25/21) reports 7 new cases of COVID-19 from 47 tests conducted on Friday (10/22/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. There was 1 positive test result reported by an outside facility.

There are currently 42 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 23 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

15119 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1006 Total Positive Cases resulted.

146 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1152 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test can go to the front gate at the clinic and get tested.

The testing positivity rate for last week was 15.38%

The week prior was 15.74%

September’s testing positivity rate was 7.88%

The positivity rate for August was 3.68%

PRECAUTIONS

Community Members are asked to please use all COVID-19 precautions: wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from anyone you do not live with. It is especially challenging to use those protocols when interacting with family and friends when they are people that you do not live with and who you have not been around. To protect yourself and those that you care about – please take precautions.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



VACCINATIONS

If you haven’t already been vaccinated – please get the vaccine today. Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

2979 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2516 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 37 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

INCENTIVE

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will do drawings for more than 200 – $250 gift cards the week of November 8th for anyone who has gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Anyone who lives or works in Warm Springs and your family members can call IHS at 541-553-2131 to make an appointment for a free vaccination. You can download entry forms at kwso.org.

Vaccination Drawing forms will be available at the Warm Springs Trick or Treat Mask-querade Parade on Saturday October 30th.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

St. Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 84.86% occupancy. Their ICU is at 72.97% occupancy. There are 73 St. Charles patients with COVID-19 and 13 of those individuals are in the ICU.

