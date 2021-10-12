CTWS Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccinations

Drawings will occur during the week of November 8, 2021 for incentive gift cards if you have gotten at least one of your COVID-19 Vaccinations prior to November 5, 2021.

There will be 240 drawings for $250 gift card incentives.

Tribal Members can enter the drawing by giving feedback on the proposed CTWS Draft 2022 Budget. You can download a copy of that entry form HERE.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Tribal Council has decided not to have the annual in-person budget meeting. We are requesting that tribal members provide feedback through the survey questions listed below. Drop off boxes will be located at the Administration Office, 3 Warriors Market, Warm Springs Market, Family Resourse Center and on site at announced events. You can email repsonse to gsmith@wstribes.org.

For Non-Tribal members who are 12 years and older who live or work on the reservation, who have gotten at least one of your COVID-19 Vaccinations prior to November 5, 2021, you can enter the Gift Card Incentive Drawing by completing THIS FORM and returning it to one of the drop boxes located at: the Tribal Admin Building; 3 Warriors Market, Warm Springs Market, & the Family Resource Center. You can also email your form to caroline.cruz@wstribes.org.

