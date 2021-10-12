Event Flyers

CTWS Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccinations

Posted on by sue.matters
12
Oct

Drawings will occur during the week of November 8, 2021 for incentive gift cards if you have gotten at least one of your COVID-19 Vaccinations prior to November 5, 2021.

There will be 240 drawings for $250 gift card incentives.

Tribal Members can enter the drawing by giving feedback on the proposed CTWS Draft 2022 Budget.  You can download a copy of that entry form HERE.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Tribal Council has decided not to have the annual in-person budget meeting. We are requesting that tribal members provide feedback through the survey questions listed below.  Drop off boxes will be located at the Administration Office, 3 Warriors Market, Warm Springs Market, Family Resourse Center and on site at announced events. You can email repsonse to gsmith@wstribes.org.

For Non-Tribal members who are 12 years and older who live or work on the reservation, who have gotten at least one of your COVID-19 Vaccinations prior to November 5, 2021, you can enter the Gift Card Incentive Drawing by completing THIS FORM and returning it to one of the drop boxes located at: the Tribal Admin Building; 3 Warriors Market, Warm Springs Market, & the Family Resource Center.  You can also email your form to caroline.cruz@wstribes.org.

 

