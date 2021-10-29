KWSO News for Fri., Oct. 29, 2021

The Warm Springs Tribal Council was in Session on Monday October 18th. On their agenda was the Indian Community Development Block Grant Funds, the Wasco electric Co-Op Agreement, the Northwest Indian Health Board Appointments, Warm Springs Composite Products and Health and Human Services Leases as well as several Home site leases for residents. Many of the motions were passed. They finished up with Enrollments and a School Bond update. The full summary will be available to view in today’s news. TC Summary 10 18 21

The Warm Springs Tribal Council was in Session on Tuesday October 19th. During this session there was a motion to adopt Resolution No. 12,867 that the Tribal Council demands the defendants of the Nena Springs litigation settlement, pay the Tribe $2.25 Million in full settlement of the claims that the Council and the BIA have brought against them. That motion was carried. Also carried was the motion to adopt resolution no. 12,868 that the Tribal Council requests the Secretary waive the collection of any FMD that may be payable in connection with the settlement of claims that the Tribe and BIA have brought against the Defendants arising out of the Nena Springs Fire. The full tribal council summary will be available to view in today’s news. TC Summary 10 19 21

Warm Springs Tribal Council passed a resolution to administer American Rescue Plan Act funds as a cash assistance General Welfare Program to Tribal Membership to address the negative economic impacts due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Distribution of $1250 will be issued to each Tribal Member on November 15th. Warm Springs Vital Statistics reminds Tribal Members to make sure you have current address information on file with them. Address changes need to be done today by noon or if it’s received after that it could delay the arrival of your check. You can pick up an address form at the Administration office entry front desk and there is a Vital Statistic box for the address changes by the buzzer for entry that it can be left in.

Election Day is next Tuesday November 2nd. Jefferson County voters will decide two items on their ballots. There is a 509-J Bond measure that would fund improvements at all 509-J schools AND there is a Jefferson County Five Year Jail Operations Levy. 509-J School Board Chair Laurie Danzuka talks about needs at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. “Back when we first built the building, we knew that it was going to be an issue with space. So when we first started the bond process back in fall of 2020, we decided we needed to look at what the enrollment was, enrollment was increasing at the K8. We needed to increase classrooms for Kindergarten, we needed more space for culture and language, that we’re implementing into the school day. We needed more room for staff, we’ve continued to add staff over the years at the K8 to meet the needs of the growing population and the growing needs of the students who attend there. So with that planning in mind, we took a long look in planning with the Warm Springs Culture Program and how we could expand our early learning programs at the school. We know that transitions are a huge piece for kids to be successful. So that transition from Pre-school to Kindergarten is pretty important.” If the Bond Measure passes it would fund expansion at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy with construction of 6 new Early Learning Classrooms. You can learn more about what the 509J bond measure would fund for all district schools at https://509jschoolbond.org/. Oregon Mail in Ballots need to be at the County Clerk’s office or in an official ballot drop box by 8pm on November 2nd. Drop Boxes are located in Warm Springs on campus across the street from the post office and also at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho.

In Local Sports: The Madras High School White Buffalo football team is in action tonight as they travel to Gladstone for their final regular season game of the year. The Buffs got a victory in their last game against the Crook County Cowboys 21-12 that helped them grab a playoff spot. Gladstone also got a victory last week over Molalla 14-0 and look to finish the season off with a win to keep them from a losing record on the year.

In College football, the Oregon Ducks are squaring off against Colorado tomorrow at 12:30 pm to continue their push to be the PAC-12 champions. They are currently tied with the Oregon State Beavers in the PAC-12 North with a 3-1 conference record. The Beavers will be taking on the California Golden Bears tomorrow at 4pm. The Ducks squeezed by Cal earlier in the season 24-17.

Major League Baseball has Game 3 of the World Series tonight as the Houston Astros travel to Atlanta. The series is tied at 1 game apiece. Atlanta is hoping their undefeated post season record at home carries over in the World Series as the next 3 games are in Atlanta.