KWSO Calendar for Sat., Oct. 30, 2021

Please remember to continue to wear a facemask and maintain distance from anyone you don’t live with to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Warm Springs Trick or Treat “Maskerade” Parade this afternoon from 1-4 at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy Track.

Warm Springs Fire Management will host their free Haunted Warehouse tonight and tomorrow night from 6-9pm at the Fire Dispatch Building.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the grand opening of the revamped basketball court on campus tomorow starting at noon. There will be free food, music, a basketball shootout and treats for Halloween.

Downtown Madras will host Halloween Festivities from 4-6pm today for trick or treating at local businesses and some extra fun activities.

Metolius City Hall is hosting a Halloween Drive Through tomorrow from 4-6pm.

Fences for FIDO and the Fido Pet Food Bank provides Warm Springs families in need of supplemental assistance with a Monthly Pet Food service. You must sign up in advance for distribution on the 2nd Saturday of each month. Text 503-869-0422 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG. petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the annual November Fitness Challenge and registration is open through November 5th. There will be 5 person teams. The kick off event is a Poker Walk on November 1st. Learn more online at KWSO dot org. https://kwso.org/2021/10/2021-november-fitness-challenge/

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a “Christmas Spirit” Out Door Market on Tuesday November 16th from 10am – 4pm. There is no fee to set up. Tables are limited and must be reserved by calling 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs ECE is close for staff training on the first Monday of every month so ECE will be closed on Monday.

Warm Springs Housing is recruiting wood cutters to cut and deliver wood to eligible clients. To learn more you can stop by Housing. We also have more information posted on KWSO dot ORG https://kwso.org/2021/10/wsha-seeking-wood-cutters/

The Warm Springs 1910 Shaker Church is closed until further notice due to suspected hazardous building materials in the church ceiling, kitchen and dining areas. The building will remain closed until an assessment and repairs can be made.

The Museum at Warm Springs is doing end of the year fundraising by inviting everyone to support museum operations with a monetary donation. You can donate online at museum at warm springs dot org