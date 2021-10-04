KWSO News for Mon., Oct. 4, 2021

Last Friday – Warm Springs Tribal Council passed a motion to approve a draft of the 2022 Tribal Budget. The budget will be posted in public locations as is required by the Tribal Budget Ordinance. More information about public notification and Tribal Member input is forthcoming. Due to COVID-19 there will be no in-person budget meetings. The draft budget shows a loss of revenue including Timber Revenue down about 1.5 Million dollars and Enterprises down 1.2 Million. American Rescue Plan Act funds will fill that gap to the tune of 4 million 7 hundred thousand dollars. And Tribal Programs ,overall, will operate with similar budgets to what they have this year. CTWS draft 2022 budget 100121

Cascades East Transit is adding an additional stop to their Route 20 service here in Warm Springs. Starting today – they will add a stop at the new DHS office in the Warm Springs Industrial Park next to Commodities. The first stop there will be weekdays at 9:11am with a stop before and after at Warm Springs Market. Here are the Route 20 details on the CET website https://cascadeseasttransit.com/ride/warm-springs-madras-route-20/

Pacific Northwest forest managers have lifted most campfire restrictions but are urging the public to keep following those fire-prevention rules that remain in place. Campfire restrictions were implemented during the hot, dry summer months to reduce the risk of wildfire. Now cool, wet weather is allowing the U-S Forest Service and the Oregon Department of Forestry to ease up on those restrictions. Each individual forest is making adjustments, depending on local conditions, which remain dry with wildfires still active in many places throughout the region. In Warm Springs – a burn permit is required for any burning here on the Reservation. To get one – stop by the Fire Management Dispatch office.

Warm Springs Fire Management is going to be doing fall burning this month. They will have prescribed burns this fall in the East Beaver, HeHe, Triple Butte, Triangle, Metolius Bench and Beachcomb areas. You can call 541-553-8301 if you have any questions.

An endangered gray wolf that traveled at least 1,000 miles from Oregon to California’s Central Coast before his tracking collar stopped giving signals six months ago may still be alive. California wildlife officials say they received three reports last month of a wolf with a purple collar in northern Ventura County. They were able to confirm wolf tracks in the vicinity. The reports match the description of OR-93, the young male who was fitted with a purple tracking collar by Oregon wildlife officials last summer. Officials say this is the farthest south in California that any gray wolf has been documented since 1922.

In Madras High School Sports this week. Volleyball is hosting Molalla today. JV start at 4:30 with Varsity isl taking the court at 6. JV Football is hosting Molalla at 5:30 at Satmpeded Stadium. Tomorrow – Boys Soccer travel to Gladstone while the Girls Team hosts the Gladiators at 4. Wednesday Volleyball is on the road in Estacada. Thursday Cross Country competes at Heppner and Thursday night has Madras hosting a Football game against the Estacada Rangers. Kick off is at 7pm and KWSO will broadcast the game live here on 91.9 FM .