KWSO Calendar for Mon, Oct. 4, 2021

It’s late start Monday for Jefferson County 509-J schools. The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy hours are 8:45am to 3:55pm except on Late Start Mondays when school begins at 10:15 with doors opening at 9:55.

Warm Springs ECE is closed today for cleaning following COVID-19 exposure protocols.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their Hydropanel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

Cascades East Transit is adding an additional stop to their Route 20 service here in Warm Springs. Starting today – they will add a stop at the new DHS office in the Warm Springs Industrial Park next to Commodities. The first stop there will be weekdays at 9:11am with a stop before and after at Warm Springs Market.

There is a noon hour Yoga class every Monday in the old school gym.

The Columbia River Zone 6 Fall Tribal Fishery for Commercial Gillnet Fishing is open today thru Thursday this week and will be open again 6am next Monday, October 11th thru 6pm Thursday October 14th. Allowable Sales: Salmon, steelhead, shad, yellow perch, bass, walleye, catfish, and carp.

The 52nd Annual COWDEO comes to the Jefferson County Fair Complex, Saturday October 16th at 10am. The Cowdeo is for kids 5 to 14 in events like sheep – calf & cow riding, goat tail un-decorating, barrels, horseless calf roping and more. You can register your child online at cowdeo dot com. ( https://cowdeo.regfox.com/cowdeo-2021) The deadline to register is today.

Warm Springs K8 Academy football plays at LaPine High School this afternoon at 5:15

Warm Springs Fire Management tis going to be doing fall burning this month. They will have prescribed burns this fall in the East Beaver, HeHe, Triple Butte, Triangle, Metolius Bend and Beachcomb areas. You can call 541-553-8301 if you have any questions.

As our community continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases everyone needs to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from others. This can feel awkward when you interact with family and friends that don’t live with you or who you haven’t see in a while but it’s so important to still follow the protocols by wearing a facemask and maintaining social distance to help protect those you care about.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131.

Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On their menu is: Beef Stew with Hard Tack and Fruit.

Warm Springs Vital Statistics reminds Tribal Members to make sure you have current address information on file with them. You can pick up an address change form at the south entrance of the Tribal Admin building and can return it to the outside drop box or at the front desk. Remember to make sure you contact the person who is renting the PO Box you are using to make sure you are listed for that box with the post office.

The Warm Springs DHS office is located next to Commodities in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. Programs they can help with include: SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Employment Related Day Care, Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors and the Oregon Health Plan. Call 541-553-1626 to learn more.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is on October 11th at 7pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. School board meetings are open to the public.