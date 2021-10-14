KWSO News for Thu., Oct. 14, 2021

Warm Springs Fire Management will be conducting prescribed fire on the south end of the reservation in the T10s/R10E Sections 9, 16 & 21 area weather permitting. Ignition will begin today October 14-16, 2021 between 0900 and 1100 hours and will continue until conditions become unfavorable to the prescription. HERE is a map of the project area (Triangle UB)

Officials say at least 610 Oregonians died from COVID-19 complications in September, marking the highest fatality count of any month of the pandemic. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the death tally increased Wednesday as the Oregon Health Authority announced 1,278 cases and 33 more fatalities connected to COVID-19, including 15 deaths in September. State data shows last month’s total pushed beyond the prior record of 606 deaths set in December. The highly transmissible delta variant drove a summer COVID-19 surge in people who were mostly unvaccinated. Oregon’s deadliest span from 2020 occurred before vaccines were widely available.

Election day is coming up on Tuesday November 2nd. Oregon vote by mail ballots were sent out yesterday. One of the items Jefferson County voters are deciding is a 24 million dollar bond for the Jefferson County 509J school district. The funding would be used for facility improvements. For the Warm Springs K-8 Academy funding would go toward new key/access control and 6 new early learning classrooms. Completed ballots need to be returned to an official ballot box by 8pm on Election Day, November 2nd. In Warm Springs – there is a ballot box across the street from the post office and also in the parking lot at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho.

A county in southern Oregon says it is so overwhelmed by an increase in the number and size of illegal marijuana farms that it declared a state of emergency, appealing to the governor and the Legislature’s leaders for help. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners said law enforcement officers and county and state regulators and code enforcers are overwhelmed. The commissioners said in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Tina Kotek that more resources are needed. Brown’s spokesman said the governor takes these concerns very seriously.

