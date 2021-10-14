KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 10/14/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Thursday (10/14/21) reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 from 33 tests conducted on Wednesday (10/13/21) at the Health and Wellness Center.

There are currently 42 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 23 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

14804 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 964 Total Positive Cases resulted.

141 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1105 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test can go to the front gate at the clinic and get tested.

Yesterday’s testing positivity rate was 9.09%

Last week the testing positivity rate was 9.38%

The testing positivity rate for September 2021 was 7.88%

The rate for August 2021 was 3.68%

In July 2021 the testing positivity rate was 3.21%

PRECAUTIONS

Community Members are asked to please use all COVID-19 precautions: wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from anyone you do not live with. It is especially challenging to use those protocols when interacting with family and friends when they are people that you do not live with and who you have not been around. To protect yourself and those that you care about – please take precautions.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



VACCINATIONS

2976 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2501 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 35 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

St. Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 80.40% occupancy. Their ICU is at 65.79% occupancy. There are 61 St. Charles patients with COVID-19 and 10 of those individuals are in the ICU.

Starting next Monday October 18th, visitors to St. Charles facilities must be fully vaccinated. Visitors will only be allowed if they provide acceptable proof that they are fully vaccinated. On Oct. 18, health care workers are also required to be fully vaccinated by the state of Oregon. A person is considered fully vaccinated if at least two weeks have passed since they received their second dose of a two-dose series (Pfizer or Moderna) or a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).

Acceptable proof of vaccination is:

A COVID-19 vaccination record card

A copy or digital picture of the vaccination record card

A print-out from the Oregon Health Authority’s immunization registry

A screenshot or printout from an electronic medical record showing vaccination status

A St. Charles Health System badge with a COVID vaccination sticker

DEATHS

26 Warm Springs People have died from COVID-19.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION