KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 14, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from others. This can feel awkward when you interact with family and friends that don’t live with you or who you haven’t see in a while but it’s so important to still follow the protocols to keep our community safe.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available daily at the Health and Wellness Center and with it being flu season now – you can also get a flu shot daily. They are having a drive thru flu shot clinic after work today from 5-7pm in the Health and Wellness Center Parking Lot at the Orange Tent.

There is an opportunity to give input on the design concepts for the Health & Wellness Center’s modernization project this week. You can learn more at KWSO dot org. Click on the Modernization graphic at the top of our home page.

The Branch of Public Utilities for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has issued a public notice updating the community on issues within the water distribution systems and the Water Treatment Plant. There are multiple projects underway with some progress having been made. You can read he full public notice by clicking the LINK on today’s community calendar at KWSO dot ORG.

There is a Community Drive Up event on Saturday October 16th from 10am – 2pm at the old Elementary School offering food boxes, COVID-19 vaccine shots, Flu Shots, Facemasks and sanitizer. There is also a feedback form for Tribal Members to comment on the Tribal 2022 budget draft. There will drawings for incentive prizes for those who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccination. Please follow all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Tomorrow is the deadline for Tribal Member artist work to be submitted to the Museum at Warm Springs for their Tribal Member Art Exhibit. The show will be on display in their Changing Art Gallery November 2nd thru January 8th. Contact Angela Smith at the Museum if you have questions. You can download the application from KWSO dot ORG – click on News and Information and choose Events and Opportunities from the drop down menu.

Warm Springs Vital Statistics reminds Tribal Members to make sure you have current address information on file with them. You can pick up an address change form at the south entrance of the Tribal Admin building and can return it to the outside drop box or at the front desk. Remember to make sure you contact the person who is renting the PO Box you are using to make sure you are listed for that box with the post office.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has issued a public notice that Nene Springs water is unsafe for drinking at this time. Natural Resources will continue to test the spring regularly and notify the public when the water is safe to drink again.

The next special election day in Oregon is Tuesday November 2nd. Locally there are two bond measures on the ballot for Jefferson County Voters: a 509J Bond measure and a Jefferson County Five Year Jail Operations Levy. Oregon Mail in Ballots need to be at the County Clerk’s office or in an official ballot drop box by 8pm on November 2nd. Drop Boxes are located in Warm Springs on campus across the street from the post office and also at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho. There are also drop boxes at Culver City Hall, Metolius City Hall, the Crooked River Ranch Admin Area, Jefferson County Clerk’s office at 66 SW D Street in Madras.