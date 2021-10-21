KWSO News for Thu., Oct. 21, 2021

The Early Childhood Education (ECE) Center Closures have brought a lot of discussion and questions regarding ECE closures and requests for administration leave during closures. The Secretary-Treasurer/CEO has the authority to grant administrative leave and traditionally has only exercised this authority under emergency circumstances or for inclement weather purposes. The memo does state that the policy is designed for those employees directly affected by circumstances mentioned and NOT for situations where parents have not secured parental coverage. Parents will receive a credit on their monthly bill and will not be required to pay for the dates associated with the ECE closures. ECE does remain closed today, but plans to reopen tomorrow for children. ECE Closures Memo

Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, there had been some outlines for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs workers in the ability to work from home or remotely. The telework option, under subsection 5 of that memo explained the requirement of being 60 years and older with underlying conditions, approval by GM or Director and daily logs turned in to your supervisor and attached to your timesheet. A recent memo from current Secretary-Treasurer Glendon Smith amends that previous telework option and states that working at home or remotely is strictly prohibited and will continue until there is a policy change or updated memo. A link to this memo will be available in today’s News posted on the KWSO website. CTWS Telework Memo

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services asks people to wear purple today to shine a light on the issues around Domestic Violence. Michele Gonzales shares about Victims of Crime. “We provide services for Domestic Violence, child abuse, sexual assaults on children and adults, elder abuse, assault and batteries, bullying. We’re located behind the culture and heritage building at 1108 Wasco Street, you’ll see big banner in the front. We’re there from 8 to 5, closed from 12 to 1, unless you call and schedule an appointment for that time then we can stay. (541) 553-2293 After hours, if it’s after 5pm or on the weekends call dispatch and they will contact the on-call advocate. The one thing that we always forget to let people know is that when we do call you back it’ll be from a blocked number, so answer that phone number if we’re calling you back.” If you know someone living with Domestic Violence – you can let them know you are there to help if they need it but ultimately it is up to the individual to decide what they need to do. Victims of Crime can share resources including how to make a safety plan. Domestic Violence is a focus in KWSO’s Community Talk Show tomorrow at noon.

On October 11th Oregon celebrated its first official Indigenous People’s Day. Central Oregon Community College held in person and virtual events to mark the occasion. In doing so they reached out to local Native Americans to find images of authentic representation of local Tribal People. They selected a photo taken by Emily Courtney of Tananawit that was a picture of Kahmussa Green wearing a buckskin dress that has been in her family since the 1920s. You can see the photo posted in this story in today’s news on the KWSO website.

Oregon’s US Senator Jeff Merkley announced yesterday that he has used his seat as Chair of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that funds the Department of Interior and the U.S. Forest Service to secure vital investments in the annual spending bill for the subcommittee that will help make Oregon’s forests more resilient, support rural communities, protect public lands, bolster important programs for tribes, and more. The interior, Environment and related agencies Appropriations bill includes funding to support wildfire management, following another year of unprecedented blazes, as well as providing funding to support efforts to address the water crisis in the Klamath Basin. The Confederated tribes of Warm Springs will see in total, close to $1.25 Million to help with its project on the Dry Creek Landfill Compliance improvements as well as funding for the Museum at Warm Springs. Museum Director Elizabeth Woody said ”this support helps to protect and enhance the Museum’s infrastructure while providing for the preservation and ongoing care of our priceless tribal artifacts. We welcome all Americans to experience and learn from the arts, history, heritage and cultural assets of the Warm Springs Confederated Tribes of Oregon.”

In Local Sports: the Warm Springs K8 Eagles Football traveled to Sisters yesterday to take on the Outlaws for a 2nd time this season. After a hard fought game the Eagles fell to the Outlaws 16-6. Coach Alvis Smith III told his players that they should be proud of themselves as they’ve grown so much in the short amount of time this season and gotten so much better, learning football and coming together as a team. Lady Buffs Volleyball was in action last night, taking on the Lady Huskies of North Marion and they fell 3-0. Lady Buffs Soccer is in action today, hosting Corbett and looking to end their losing streak. Boys Buffs Soccer is on the road to Corbett today looking for a victory over the winless Cardinals.