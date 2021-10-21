October 2021 KWSO Community Talk Show

This month on KWSO’s Community Talk Show will be Friday October 22, 2021 at noon.

The show will be live on the radio as well as online on Zoom in partnership with Papalaxsimisha. You can tune in to 91.9 FM or join us at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86381508443

You can get caught up with co-hosts Sue Matters (KWSO) and Dr. Shilo Tippett, Warm Springs Tribal Member and Licensed Clinical Psychologist who works at St Charles Madras

The discussion will be focused on Domestic Violence with October designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and also on a new initiative in Warm Springs around Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives.