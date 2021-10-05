KWSO News for Tue., Oct. 5, 2021

At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – COVID-19 testing is back to normal – anyone needing a test can go to the front gate at the clinic and get tested. COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be available by appointment but they can accommodate some walk ins – if you need to get vaccinated. And a reminder that Flu Shots are available daily at IHS weekday mornings (except Wednesdays) 8:30 to 11:30 and afternoons 1:30-3:30. This Wednesday they will offer a drive thru flu shot clinic from 8:30 til noon between the Agency Longhouse and ECE. This Thursday from 5-7pm, there is a drive through Flu Shot Clinic at the Orange Tent in the Health & Wellness Center Parking Lot.

October is fire safety month and prevention folks are reminding everyone to make sure and check your smoke detectors to make sure they are in good working order. Half of home fire deaths happened in homes without a working smoke alarm. You should test your smoke alarm regularly. If you rent and do not have a working smoke alarms, contact your landlord. Make sure you have working smoke alarms in every bedroom. Working smoke alarms give early waning so you can get outside quickly and escape to your meeting place. Smoke alarms that are 10 years or older should be replaced. AND DO NOT remove batteries from nuisance alarms, like near your kitchen – rather push the hush button to temporarily silence the alarm.

An Oregon gray wolf’s epic walkabout in Southern California is pushing the boundaries of the endangered species’ range. OPB’s Jes Burns reports that over the past few weeks, California wildlife officials received three reports of a wolf sighting in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles. The wolf matches the description of OR-93, a young male born to the White River pack near Mt. Hood, that had been making his way south through California for months. OR-93 passed through more than 16 counties. He also crossed a major highway and an interstate freeway, says California Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Jordan Traverso. “If one wolf could get down there, then that means that it’s possible, and other could be too. So it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he could find a mate,” While Oregon has 23 wolf packs, California only has three – all in the northern part of the state. Since 2015, Oregon and the federal government have both removed gray wolves from the Endangered Species List, but California has retained its protections.

In Madras High School Sports this week. Boys Soccer travel to Gladstone while the Girls Team hosts the Gladiators at 4. Wednesday Volleyball is on the road in Estacada. Thursday Cross Country competes at Heppner and Thursday night has Madras hosting a Football game against the Estacada Rangers. Kick off is at 7pm and KWSO will broadcast the game live here on 91.9 FM .