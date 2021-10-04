KWSO Calendar for Tue. Oct. 5, 2021

In Warm Springs – Tribal Offices, Public Places, Stores, the Casino and Schools all require the wearing of face masks and social distancing of 6 feet. Please follow these protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is closed today and tomorrow to clean the facility following COVID-19 exposure protocols. Thursday and Friday this week and next Monday – the Crawler Room and Head Start Classrooms will be open. Tuesday, October 12th all classrooms – Head Start and Day Care will again be open on their regular schedule.

As our community continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases everyone needs to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from others. This can feel awkward when you interact with family and friends that don’t live with you or who you haven’t see in a while but it’s so important to still follow the protocols by wearing a facemask and maintaining social distance to help protect those you care about.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131.

Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed.

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also now flu season too. You can avoid getting the flu bug by being vaccinated. Warm Springs IHS is offering flu shots on weekday mornings (except Wednesdays) 8:30 to 11:30 and afternoons 1:30-3:30. You can check in at the front gate at the Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to park and someone will come out to give you the flu vaccination.

Warm Springs Vital Statistics reminds Tribal Members to make sure you have current address information on file with them. You can pick up an address change form at the south entrance of the Tribal Admin building and can return it to the outside drop box or at the front desk. Remember to make sure you contact the person who is renting the PO Box you are using to make sure you are listed for that box with the post office.

Cascades East Transit has added a stop to their Route 20 service here in Warm Springs at the new DHS office in the Warm Springs Industrial Park next to Commodities. The first stop there will be weekdays at 9:11am with a stop before and after at Warm Springs Market.

The Museum at Warm Springs has announced their Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be on display in their Changing Art Exhibit area October 21st thru January 8th. Enrolled Members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs can enter art work in a variety of mediums. The deadline to turn in artwork is this Thursday.

The Water is Life Awareness Prayer Relay is coming up this Friday starting at HeHe with runners going through Simnasho, Indian Head Canyon, Wolfe Point, Sunnyside, Upper Dry Creek, KWSO and ending at the Pavilion behind the Community Center.

Warm Springs Fire Management would like families and friends to take part in this year’s firefighter memorial parade this Saturday starting at 11am. Line up witll be on campus then the parade will go down to the Community Center for a loop around Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. From there they will go up to Fire Management. Everyone is welcome to participate in honor of a wildland firefighter and the community is welcome to come out and enjoy the parade.

Central Oregon Community College has special free events scheduled for next Monday, Oct. 11th, which is being formally recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The day will include a virtual land acknowledgement discussion; and in-person events including: a talk on Christopher Columbus from a Native perspective; an educators’ workshop titled “Incorporating Indigenous Perspectives in the Classroom”; and a video screening of “The Columbus Controversy”. Learn more about COCC’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day at cocc.edu.

Madras area Scouts are promoting Wreaths Across America sales for local Cemeteries. Wreath sales are3 ongoing until November for December placement. This is in coordination with Arlington Cemetery services in Virginia, Honoring deceased Veterans on December 16, 2021. You can learn more by talking with your local Scouts or Veterans organizations.