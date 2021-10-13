KWSO News for Wed., Oct. 13, 2021

The Branch of Public Utilities for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has issued a public notice updating the community on issues within the water distribution systems and the Water Treatment Plant. This is a requirement of the Environmental Protection Agency with public notice given until issues are resolved. There are multiple projects underway with some progress having been made. You can see the Public Notice HERE.

At Monday night’s Jefferson County School District 509J board meeting that was held at the Warm Springs K8 Academy, it was announced that school board chair Laurie Danzuka has been named the 2021 Oregon School Board Member of the Year by the Oregon School Boards Association. Danzuka was first elected to the school board in 2009. She is the district’s longest-serving current board member, and has served as the board chair four times. Danzuka was re-elected to her fourth term on the school board this year. Her current four-year term ends June 30th, 2025. The Oregon School Board Member of the Year award recognizes outstanding volunteers who make a difference in their communities. OSBA selects one school board member each year from the 1,000+ school board members in Oregon’s 197 school districts. Nominees are considered for their advocacy efforts, leadership and support for student achievement. Find the full press release HERE

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Oregon this week to highlight investments the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal (BID) would make to tackle the climate crisis and strengthen resilience, including funding for wildland fire preparedness and response. The trip will also provide valuable opportunities for the Secretary to meet with Tribal leaders, local and elected officials, and federal firefighting personnel while visiting public lands managed by the Department. On Thursday, Secretary Haaland and Senator Jeff Merkley will travel to Jackson County, to visit the site of the 2020 South Obenchain fire and highlight the Administration’s efforts to help better prepare communities and ecosystems against the threat of wildland fire. On Friday, Secretary Haaland and Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley will travel here to Warm Springs, to discuss how investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal would help improve water infrastructure.

The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis (OEA) confirmed earlier this month a nearly $1.9 billion tax surplus, triggering a tax surplus credit, or “kicker,” for the 2021 tax year. Instead of kicker checks, the surplus will be returned to taxpayers through a credit on their 2021 state personal income tax returns filed in 2022.. You’re eligible to claim the kicker if you filed a 2020 tax return and had tax due before credits. Even if you don’t have a filing obligation for 2021, you still must file a 2021 tax return to claim your credit. There will be detailed information on how to claim your credit in the 2021 Oregon personal income tax return instructions.

Locally the WS K8 Eagles football played the Sisters Outlaws last night at Stampede Stadium! After a long fought exciting battle, they fell to the Outlaws 22-12. Next up for the Eagles is a trip to Sisters.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon…Mostly Sunny with a high today of 54, tonight it’s going to be partly cloudy with a low around 34. Tomorrow we’re looking at warmer temperatures and partly sunny skies with a high of 61.